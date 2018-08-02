Iranian Foreign Minister: US addiction to sanctions knows no bounds

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the US decision to impose sanctions against the two Turkish ministers, calling such measures illegal, Report informs citing the Interfax.

“US’ unlawful sanctions against two Turkish ministers - from an allied country - illustrates not just US administration's policy of pressure and extortion in lieu of statecraft, but that its addiction to sanctions knows no bounds”, - Iranian diplomat in his Twitter account.

Yesterday, U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today targeting Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gül and Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu, both of whom played leading roles in the organizations responsible for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson.