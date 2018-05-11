Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Russia, China and Belgium

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Russia on May 14.

Report informs citing the TASS, Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement.

He will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the issue of the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

M.J. Zarif will travel to China on May 12 and will attend a meeting on May 15 in the Belgian capital, Brussels, where the EU countries will discuss the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

Notably, on May 9, President Donald Trump made a decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.