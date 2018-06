Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Turkey on August 12.

Report informs referring to Hürriyet, the information was reported by Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Notably, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet Iranian Minister.

According to information at the meetings the sides will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues.