Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on August 21 will begin his official tour to Latin America, that will include visits to Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Chile and Bolivia, Report informs citing Sputnik.

According to the source, the foreign minister will lead "a large economic delegation" and is expected to sign contracts in the fields of oil, energy and maritime transport.

The trip will last for a week till August 27.