 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iranian foreign minister: Tehran to use missiles only for self-defense

    Javad Zarif: Iran does not create missiles able to transfer nuclear device

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will use missiles only for self-defense and does not create missiles able to transfer nuclear device. 

    Report informs referring to Reuters, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said it delivering a speech in New York.

    "We need them to make sure that one more Saddam Hossein will not appear from the corner and strike us once again," he noted.

    Javad Zarif emphasized that Iran does not create missiles able to transfer nuclear device. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi