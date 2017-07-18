Iranian foreign minister: Tehran to use missiles only for self-defense

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will use missiles only for self-defense and does not create missiles able to transfer nuclear device.

Report informs referring to Reuters, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said it delivering a speech in New York.

"We need them to make sure that one more Saddam Hossein will not appear from the corner and strike us once again," he noted.

Javad Zarif emphasized that Iran does not create missiles able to transfer nuclear device.