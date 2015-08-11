Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Turkey postponed

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif to Turkey was postponed. Report informs citing the TASS it was said in the press service of Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the Foreign Ministry, a new date of the visit has not been determined.

The visit of J. Zarif to Turkey was planned for today. Сrisis in Syria and the fight against "ISIS" was planned to be discussed during the visit

After talks in Ankara, Iranian Foreign Minister intended to arrive in Beirut for a meeting with the leadership of "Hezbollah".