Iranian FM: We concerned about US plans to allocate 1.2 trln to modernize nuclear weapons

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The US intention to allocate $ 1.2 trillion for the modernization of nuclear weapons is a source of concern."

Report informs, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at today's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku.

"I believe that thanks to the Movement, one of the goals of which is disarmament, it is possible to achieve the disarmament of US, including within the framework of the UN High-level Conference on Nuclear Disarmament”, he said.

The minister condemned Israel's recent actions against Palestinians, accusing it of massacre against Palestinian children and women. In this regard, he called for the establishment of an international court to bring those responsible to justice, which also require the restoration of the full rights of the Palestinians and the complete suspension of the occupation of Palestine, the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem.

"The policy of unilateral decision brought crisis and devastation to the region, therefore, it is necessary to restore the region in a multilateral manner, at the level of dialogue," he added.

According to him, despite the destruction of ISIS, this region is still unstable.

In turn, speaking at the conference, Libyan foreign minister Mohamed Taher Siala noted that the countries of the region must unite in the fight against terrorism, which is a threat to Libya and achieve peace and stability in the region. "Our neighbors have faced the same external threats that have come from outside us. I urge the Movement to assist us in establishing regional dialogue and combating terrorism”, he stressed.