Iranian FM: We are taking steps to make Caspian Sea a sea of friendship

Moscow. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ We wish our neighbors to live in peace and harmony.

Report’s Russian bureau informs, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Moscow.

According to him, Iran will continue cooperation with Russia and other Caspian countries.

"We are taking steps to make the Caspian Sea a common sea - a sea of friendship," the minister said.

M. Zarif noted the level of Russian-Iranian cooperation.

"In recent years, relations between Iran and Russia are developing much more rapidly than before”.

He also stated that ISIS was defeated through the cooperation of Iran with Russia and expressed gratitude for the support on various international venues.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concern about the situation around the Iranian nuclear program.

"We would like to discuss this issue in sufficient detail." – Lavrov said.