Iranian FM: US sanctions target sunken Iranian ship, closed bank

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The sanctions by the US on Iran have, among other things, targeted a sunken Iranian tanker and a closed bank, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on twitter, Report informs citing Interfax.

"The US designated a bank that was closed six years ago, and a ship that sank last year in a widely televised saga,” he said.

Sanchi, the oil tanker on the list of sanctioned entities, collided with a wheat-carrying Chinese vessel off China’s shores in January, and drowned after days of burning on the surface. All the 32 people aboard the ill-fated ship lost their lives in the tragedy, which attracted much media attention worldwide.

Iran’s Tat Bank, which has likewise found its way to the list, was closed back in 2012.