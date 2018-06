Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave for the US on April 18. Report informs citing the Tasnim, Iranian Foreign Minister will participate in the signing of a historic agreement on climate that will be held next week in New York.

The UN expects 155 countries in the world to sign a climate agreement, during a ceremony at the organization's headquarters in New York on April 22.