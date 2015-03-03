Iranian FM: Tehran will not make concessions to Washington

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will not make concessions to Washington in talks on the future of Iran's nuclear program. Report informs citing Russian TASS agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in the Swiss's Montreux city.

"Iran will never give up the excessive and unreasonable demands put forward by the opposite side of the negotiation process on the Iranian nuclear program", said M.Zarif.

The minister noted, the talks are the only way to resolve the nuclear problem.

Earlier, US President Barack Obama said, Iran must agree to freeze its nuclear activities in the 10-year period.