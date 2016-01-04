Iranian FM: Saudi-Iranian Breakdown to Escalate Regional Tensions

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ A diplomatic breakdown between Saudi Arabia and Iran will exacerbate tensions in the region, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ibrahim Rahimpour told Sputnik as he accused Riyadh of shortsightedness, Report informs.

Saudi Arabia cut off ties with Iran on Sunday following an attack on its embassy in Tehran after Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shiite cleric.

"Saudi Arabia’s severing diplomatic ties with Iran will only escalate tensions in the region. Countries are taking steps to normalize relations with Iran, while Riyadh is breaking them off. It lacks far-sight in terms of diplomacy," Rahimpour said.

He warned that the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr would escalate tensions between Shiites and Sunnis, and stressed that Iranian law enforcers did everything in their power to bring those responsible for storming the Saudi embassy to justice.