Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is on visit to Turkey.

Report informs citing the agency "Tasnim" M. Zarif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Notably, this is the visit of Iran's official representative to Turkey after the coup attempt by Terror Organization (FETO).