​Iranian FM called Yemen airstrikes the violation of the sovereignty

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The air strikes of international coalition in Yemen violate the sovereignty of the country and will lead to bloodshed. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"The Air strikes of Saudi Air Force must be ceased immediately, as it violate the sovereignty of Yemen. We will make every effort to control the crisis in Yemen," - said the minister, who is currently in Lausanne, Switzerland for negotiations on the nuclear issue.