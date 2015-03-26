 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Iranian FM called Yemen airstrikes the violation of the sovereignty

    Iran will make every effort to accelerate the settlement of the situation in Yemen, Minister said

    Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The air strikes of international coalition in Yemen violate the sovereignty of the country and will lead to bloodshed. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    "The Air strikes of Saudi Air Force must be ceased immediately, as it violate the sovereignty of Yemen. We will make every effort to control the crisis in Yemen," - said the minister, who is currently in Lausanne, Switzerland for negotiations on the nuclear issue.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi