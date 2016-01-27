Iranian Deputy FM arrives in Moscow for consultations on Syria

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has arrived in Moscow for consultations with the Russian government ahead of the intra-Syrian talks scheduled for January 29 in Geneva, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Iranian Embassy in Moscow said.

