    Iranian Deputy FM arrives in Moscow for consultations on Syria

    Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow for talks with the Russian leadership

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has arrived in Moscow for consultations with the Russian government ahead of the intra-Syrian talks scheduled for January 29 in Geneva, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Iranian Embassy in Moscow said.

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Doctor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow for talks with the Russian leadership ahead of the [intra-Syrian] talks in Geneva, the embassy's press service told RIA Novosti. 

