Iranian commander killed in Syria

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps - Ahmed Heyyari was killed in Latakia in Syria, Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

The Deputy Commander of Guard paramilitary volunteer forces ("Basij") in Syrian city of Shush, Ali Reza Imani said that Imam Hussein battalion commander, Ahmed Heyyari was killed. He said that A.Heyyari was recently sent to Syria and died during the shooting on the previous day.