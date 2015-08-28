 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iranian commander killed in Syria

    Ali Reza Imani He was recently sent to Syria

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps - Ahmed Heyyari was killed in Latakia in Syria, Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

    The Deputy Commander of Guard paramilitary volunteer forces ("Basij") in Syrian city of Shush, Ali Reza Imani said that Imam Hussein battalion commander, Ahmed Heyyari was killed. He said that A.Heyyari was recently sent to Syria and died during the shooting on the previous day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi