Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ A man taking a selfie after an Iranian dam burst by natural disaster was killed.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, volunteers of Red Crescent told the Iranian citizen was taken by the water while trying to make selfie in front of dam. His body wasn’t found.

Notably, torrential rains caused heavy flooding, thousands of people fled their homes, several villages were destroyed.