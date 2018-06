Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ An Iranian bodybuilder has been arrested after publishing selfie of her muscles on social media.

Report informs citing the Dailymail, the woman, who is accused of breaking the Islamic Republic's strict rules on nudity.

According to the information Shirin Nobahari arrested because she could not afford to pay bail.

Shirin Nobahari, one of two women who took part in an international competition.