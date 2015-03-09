Iranian army presents new cruise missile

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iran unveiled its new production- cruise missile, Report informs referring to "Anadolu". According to the Iranian state television, the rocket named "Soumar", was presented at the ceremony in Tehran with the participation of the Defense Minister Huseyin Dehkan and a commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, Amir Ali Hajizade. Responding to the journalists' questions, Dehkan noted that the cruise missile was made by the Department of Air and Space Industry of the Defense Ministry.

He also stated that a new cruise missile differs from the previous ones for its "accuracy in hitting the target".