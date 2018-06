Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ An Iranian army helicopter has crashed, killing one person and injuring two, Report informs citing Press TV.

According to Colonel Karim Husseinnejad, the helicopter crashed during a test flight in the northwest of Urmia due to technical failure.

As a result, one person was killed, two got injuries of moderate severity and hospitalized.

It is noted that military engineer was killed, pilots received injuries.