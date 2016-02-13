Iranian Ambassador: We will never forget Turkey's assistance to Iranian people

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'We will never forget Turkey's assistance to Iranian people during the period of sanctions.'

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bikdeli said in farewell reception.

'During period of sanctions, volume of trade turnover between the two countries made 23 billion USD. We were able to increase it up to 35 billion USD. We will never forget Turkey's support to Iranian people during period of sanctions. Our cooperation in the field of energy will rapidly continue after this. Take an action immediately to prevent your rivals receiving a huge market as Iran', the ambassador stressed.

The ambassador stated that they do not want restoration of Turkish-Israeli relations by diplomatic ways as well as accepting concern regarding 'PYD', Syrian wing of terrorist PKK group, with understanding by official Tehran as well as stated that Iranian government is not concerned about relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.