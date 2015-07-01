​Iranian Ambassador: "We never had a bomb, we will never have a bomb”

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran has been developing their nuclear program for decades, and it’s solely for peaceful energy and research purposes", the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayeen said in an exclusive interview with the Report agency.

“Today the world powers have recognized Iran’s nuclear rights and as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Iranian Ambassador said while commenting on outcomes of the negotiations on Iranian nuclear program in Vienna.

He said the Iranian government is seeking to create an atmosphere of trust between Iran and the countries interested in having friendly relations with Iran and I think the benefits of lifting the unjust sanctions will be for the whole regions and friends of Iran all over the world .

“We are not looking to a have a bomb, we do not believe a bomb is in our best interest our nuclear program is purely peaceful, we never had a bomb, we will never have a bomb.” he told the Report agency. The Iranian ambassador said Israel, widely believed to have nuclear weapons, was the threat to the Middle East region. "There is unanimity on the threat that is posed not only by Israeli nuclear weapons but by its aggressive policy in general" he said. He said "It is one of the great ironies of our age that a regime outside the framework of legality in the area of non-proliferation is the most active participants against Iran."