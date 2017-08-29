 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran rejects to allow inspections in military bases

    Nobakht: Iran’s military sites are off limits

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran will not allow anyone to conduct inspections at its military facilities.

    Report informs citing the Tasnim, Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht has said.

    “Iran’s military sites are off limits. All information about these sites are classified,” Nobakht said.

    Earlier it was reported that the US insisted on conducting inspections at Iranian military bases to ensure that they were not concealing activities banned by the nuclear deal.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi