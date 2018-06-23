Iran will decide on withdrawal from nuclear deal after negotiations with parties to agreement

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran will decide on fate of nuclear deal following negotiations with parties to the agreement. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with IRNA. On the eve, he did not rule out that Iran could withdraw from the nuclear deal within a few weeks.

"Our decision on this issue depends on negotiations with European countries, China and Russia”, - A. Araghchi said.

