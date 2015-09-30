 Top
    ​Iran welcomes Russia's decision to use force against IS

    Iranian FM: We positively regard this issue and appreciate any steps to combat terrorism in the region

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran welcomes Russia's decision to use the Air Force for air strikes on the Islamic State.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, this was said by theIranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Marzieh Afham.

    "We positively regard this issue and appreciate any steps to combat terrorism in the region", said Afham.

    On Wednesday the Russia's Federation Council agreed with the President of Russia on the use of the Armed Forces in Syria.

