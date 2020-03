Iran's Health Ministry calls to refrain from trips to the shrines in Qum and Arak over new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. All infected are citizens of Iran, and they are hospitalized.

Ministry of Health said: "It was proposed to temporarily limit the trip to the Fatima Masumeh Shrine, the Jamkaran mosque and other places of pilgrimage in Qom city."

Student and tourist camps, seminars, and conferences in Qom are also canceled until further notice.