Iran unveils long-range cruise missile

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has unveiled a long-range surface-to-surface missile amid celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, Report informs citing PressTV.

The missile, dubbed Hoveyzeh (the name of a city in Khuzestan Province), was showcased at an exhibition of defense achievements in Tehran on Saturday.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the missile, which has been designed and manufactured by experts at the ministry's aviation industries organization, has a range of over 1,350 kilometers.

It needs a very short time for its preparedness, can fly at a low altitude, has high precision and accuracy and is capable of heavily destroying ground targets, he added.