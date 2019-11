Iran to launch new phase of reducing obligations under nuclear deal on November 6

5 November, 2019 11:45

https://report.az/storage/news/2477364707e45e2828d26c74ff7b2253/370034fa-2054-4aaa-b196-c9126071b98b_292.jpg Iran will launch a new phase of reducing obligations under the nuclear deal. Report informs citing TASS that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the new phase will start on November 6.