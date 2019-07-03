Iran to increase uranium enrichment beyond 3.67%

The Iranian President Rouhani is on the wires now, stating that “we will increase uranium enrichment beyond 3.67% after July 7”.

“If remaining signatories of nuclear deal do not fulfil promises then after July 7, the Arak nuclear reactor will return to its previous activities”, Rouhani threatened.

Rouhani appears to ignore the remarks by the diplomatic chiefs of the European Union, France, Germany and Britain, who urged Iran to reverse its decision to pass its stockpile of enriched uranium above 300 kilograms limit.

The EU diplomats said they were “extremely concerned,” over Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.