    Iran to give infrastructure for fight against terrorism in Syria to Russia

    This was stated by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran to give its own infrastructure to Russia for fight against terrorism in Syria

    Report informs, it was stated by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani in an interview with İRNA agency.

    Shamhani have a strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran in the fight against terrorism in Syria.

    Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian bombers Tu-22M3 and Su-34 taken off from the Iranian Hamadan airport, and stoke IG objects and "Dzhebhat en-Nusra" in the three provinces of Syria on Tuesday.

