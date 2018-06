Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s navy has test-fired the latest versions of the Nasr missile during military exercises.

Report informs citing Press TV, the test was conducted within Velayat 95 large-scale military exercises, which launched in the northern part of the Indian Ocean yesterday, by the order of Iranian Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

Notably, nearly two million square kilometers allocated for the maneuvers.