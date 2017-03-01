Iran tests homemade air defense complex

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iran tested homemade air defense complex Bavar 373.

Report informs citing the TASS.

"Testing the system for its use on ballistic missile carried out according to the approved program.Testing will continue until the transfer of the complex to the armed forces ", said the deputy defense minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Khatami.

Anti-aircraft missile system "Bavar 373", which, according to Iranian sources, is an analogue of the Russian S-300 was first shown to the public on August 21 last year at the exhibition of the Iranian defense industry.