Iran test-flies 1st homegrown fighter/trainer jet - PHOTOS

© Tasnim

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has successfully test-flown the first indigenous advanced light attack and training jet ‘Kosar’ concurrent with the National Day of Defense Industry. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The domestically-made fighter/trainer jet ‘Kosar’, mainly developed by the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, was unveiled back in July 2017, and showcased to international audience at MAKS air show in Moscow.

The twin-engined, two-seat Kosar jet was successfully ran through test-flights this morning in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. The event was part of the programs planned to commemorate Iran’s Day of Defense Industry, during which the president is scheduled to deliver a speech.