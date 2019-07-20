Iran: Stena Impero tanker crew to remain on board until the investigation is finalised

All crew members of the British oil tanker Stena Impero, detained by the Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz, are on board of the vessel in Bender Abbas port and they will not be released as long as the investigation continues, Report informs citing TASS.

The structure responsible for the ports in the area of Hormozgan province said the British tanker 'was involved in the incident' with participation of an Iranian fishing vessel, after which it was detained. "The tanker is in the Iranian port of Bender Abbas and all the 23 crew members will remain on board until the investigation [of the incident] is finalised," it said.