Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran recently shot down an unknown surveillance drone on its western border, Report informs citing IRNA.

"After spotting the drone, our air defence system missiles shot it down,” Farzad Fereidooni, commander of Anti-aircraft system in Kermanshah province said.

"We have given warning to 12 unknown flights last year and they have left Iran's air space."

He did not mention which country the shot-down drone belonged to.