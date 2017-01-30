Iran sent a note of protest to US

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Swiss ambassador to Tehran Giulio Haas, who represents American interests in Iran, has been summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Report informs citing the Frans Press, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi said.

According to the diplomat, Giulio Haas has been presented a note of protest against US President Donald Trump's travel ban against people from Iran.

Iranian diplomat said that the order is unjustified and unacceptable as well as of nature of discrimination.

The ambassador stated that will deliver the note of protest to the US Department of State.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump has signed an order, banning entry of citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia to the United States within 90 days.