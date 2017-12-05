 Top
    Iran sends note to United States

    Baku. 5 December.REPORT.AZ/ Killing of 25-year-old Iranian Bijan Ghaisar in USA sparked serious protest in Iran. Bijan Ghaisar was shot and killed in his head by New York police last week

    Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, Iranian foreign ministry has sent a note to USA on December 5. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi, the note was presented to the Swiss ambassador to Iran.

    The note requires the thorough investigation of the incident, punishment of culprit and compensation to family of Bijan Ghaisar. As US and Iran have no diplomatic relations, Swiss embassy to Tehran serves as the Protecting Power of the US in Iran. 

    Embassy of Pakistan to USA serves as the Protecting Power of Iran in the United States. 

