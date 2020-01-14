Iran sends black box from downed Ukrainian plane to France

Black box recordings of the Ukrainian airliner shot down near Tehran were sent to France for decryption, Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

"The black box was sent to France for decryption," Esmaili said.

Ukraine International Airlines plane flying to Tehran crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport on January 8. All 176 people aboard the plane, including 167 passengers from Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan, and nine crew members, were killed.