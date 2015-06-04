 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran sends a letter to OPEC

    Bijan Namdar Zanganeh: On the issue of increasing oil production, we don't expect anyone's solutions

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We have sent a letter to OPEC, which stated that after the elimination of the sanctions imposed against Iran, we will bring the volume of oil production in the oil fields to the previous level in a short time."

    Report informs referring to the Iranian media, this was announced by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

    According to him, in a letter an answer is waiting from OPEC regarding this matter.The minister said that if OPEC members are interested in the oil price to remain at current level, they should be given a place for Iranian oil.

    Responding to a question whether OPEC will take a decision on this matter, the minister said: "On the issue of increasing oil production, we do not expect anyone's solutions".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi