Iran sends a letter to OPEC

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We have sent a letter to OPEC, which stated that after the elimination of the sanctions imposed against Iran, we will bring the volume of oil production in the oil fields to the previous level in a short time."

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, this was announced by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

According to him, in a letter an answer is waiting from OPEC regarding this matter.The minister said that if OPEC members are interested in the oil price to remain at current level, they should be given a place for Iranian oil.

Responding to a question whether OPEC will take a decision on this matter, the minister said: "On the issue of increasing oil production, we do not expect anyone's solutions".