Iran says no proposals from P 5+1 negotiators to Iran that require coordination

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ P 5 + 1 negotiators /five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany/ have not made any considerable proposals that would require coordination with Teheran, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters on Friday.

The past several days have seen intensive negotiations and the sides have held good discussions but P 5 + 1 didn’t make any really considerable proposals that should have been taken for coordination to Teheran, he said, informs Report citing TASS.