The past several days have seen intensive negotiations and the sides have held good discussions but P 5 + 1 didn’t make any really considerable proposals that should have been taken for coordination to Teheran, he said, informs Report citing TASS.
Iran says no proposals from P 5+1 negotiators to Iran that require coordination
