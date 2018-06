Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian team defeated the United States' team at the match for the title of 2015 World League Champion in volleyball with the score of 3: 0 in Tehran.

Report informs, the Iranian media stated.

According to the report, the score of the match was as: 25:19, 29:27, 25:20.

The next meeting will be held on June 21.

The last world champion of the League was the US team.