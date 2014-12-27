 Top
    Iran's population reached 80 million

    14 percent of families don't want to have children

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's population reached 80 million. Report informs referring to Iran media, it was said by the chairman of the Iran's Population Registration Department Mohammad Nazimi Ardahani.

    According to him, 2 million Iranians out of 80 million live outside the country.

    This figure makes 1/100 of the world's population, we are 10th in Asia and 3rd in the region.

    For an average of per square kilometer in Iran accounted 46 people. 70% of the population live in cities, 30% in the villages. 14% of families do not want to have children, while 19% have one child , said M. N Ardahani.

