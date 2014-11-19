Iran’s Nuclear Program Boosts Regional Stability: Former Iraqi Minister

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian nuclear program is conducive to regional stability and may be a valuable experience for Iraq, former Iraqi Interior Minister Jawad Bolani said.

"Iran's missiles not only do not pose any threat to other regional countries, but boost stability in the region," Jawad Bolani said, as quoted by Iranian Tasnim News.

According to the agency, Bolani added that Iran could share expertise with Iraq, which would allow Iraq to produce missiles in future.

Western countries and Israel have repeatedly accused Iran of attempting to develop a nuclear weapon under the guise of a civilian nuclear program, while Tehran argues that its nuclear development is aimed purely at meeting the country's growing energy needs and achieving other peaceful goals.

On Tuesday, the so-called P5+1 and Iran started a final round of talks on Iran's nuclear program which is expected to see the sides agree on a comprehensive nuclear deal, informs Report citing Sputnik.

The permanent deal should be reached by the November 24, though it is not yet clear whether the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, the United States and China will be able to find an agreement with Iran.