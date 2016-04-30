Iran's moderates make modest gains in run-off election

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moderate candidates allied to President Hassan Rouhani came out strongest in a second round of parliamentary elections in Iran, unofficial results showed on Saturday, but they appeared unlikely to win an overall majority, Report informs citing Reuters.

The results, if confirmed, suggest Iran's next parliament will be more supportive of Rouhani's drive for economic reforms, but conservatives will remain a powerful force and could limit the prospects for social change.

Iranians voted on Friday for 68 seats where no candidate had won decisively in the first round, held in February. Rouhani's allies made significant gains in the first round, ending conservative dominance of the 290-seat assembly.

Unofficial results compiled by Iranian news agencies suggested moderate candidates won around 30 of the 68 seats in the second round, with the rest split between conservatives and independents.