Iran's Deputy Minister of Health contracts coronavirus

25 February, 2020 17:32

https://report.az/storage/news/ad9db6008c56aafb007e020137892552/a45ccc0e-1247-43a7-a59c-2e0461137b62_292.jpg Iranian Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi said he had tested positive with coronavirus, Report informs, citing TASS. The death toll from COVID-2019 has reached 15 in Iran. The country earlier reported 95 cases of infection.

