Iran's Deputy Minister of Health contracts coronavirus

Iranian Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi said he had tested positive with coronavirus, Report informs, citing TASS.
The death toll from COVID-2019 has reached 15 in Iran. The country earlier reported 95 cases of infection.
