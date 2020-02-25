 Top

Iran's Deputy Minister of Health contracts coronavirus

Iranian Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi said he had tested positive with coronavirus, Report informs, citing TASS.

The death toll from COVID-2019 has reached 15 in Iran. The country earlier reported 95 cases of infection. 

