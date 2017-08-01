Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister pays visit to Russia

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Jaber Ansari has paid a visit to Russia.

Within the framework of the visit, he is expected to mull various issues, including the Syrian crisis.

Hussein Jaber Ansari will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Notably, the US Congress adopted on July 28 the bill on imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.