Iran's Ambassador to the UN announces completion of revenge operation for Soleimani

Iran says it has completed revenge for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani and will not take new military action if no aggression comes from the United States.

Report says Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi answered TASS's questions about US President Donald Trump's speech.

"All our actions were proportional to the murder of Qasem Soleimani. They are complete. If the United States no longer takes military action against Iran, on our part, we will also not take such actions," he said.