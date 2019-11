© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/90655bff6d568b18e923e6197d380f32/ef3cfb8b-2ce6-41f5-8e31-9b41299176a4_292.jpg

Iranian authorities began to restore internet connection, today the internet connection was recorded in one of the provinces of the country, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to local media, Internet connection was restored in Hormozgan province in the southern part of the country, social networks Instagram and WhatsApp messenger started working .