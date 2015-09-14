Iran admits draft budget with cost of oil price at 42-50 USD per barrel

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran admits the draft budget for the next fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, with forecast an average oil price of 42-50 USD per barrel, taking into account the expectation of oil quotes will remain in the current range in the near future.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, spokesman for Iranian government, Mohammad Bager Nobaht said today.

"In the framework with consultation with the Ministry of Oil, prices were discussed three options of 42, 45 and 50 dollars per barrel, that will make 68 trillion tomans (about 22.5 billion dollars)", said Nobaht.

The fiscal year in Iran begins on March 21.